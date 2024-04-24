Open Menu

Punjab Primary And Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir Takes Notice Of Asthma Inhaler Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:48 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken immediate notice of the shortage of asthma medicines on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken immediate notice of the shortage of asthma medicines on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, the minister summoned the representatives of the companies and distributors to remove the shortage of Ventolin inhalers on an emergency basis.

The Health Minister directed the Drug Control Wing to immediately crack down on those responsible for the shortage of medicines and inhalers. Strict action will be taken against the elements causing shortage of medicines across Punjab, added the minister.

Chairing the meeting of Provincial Quality Control Board, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that Punjab Police has been directed to cooperate fully with the Drug Control Wing to remove the shortage of life-saving drugs.

He directed that FIRs should be lodged against the hoarding and shortage-causing mafia. The minister reviewed the affairs, working and performance of the Provincial Quality Control board during the meeting.

The Provincial Health Minister directed that pending cases with drug inspectors and PQCB regarding fake medicines should be dealt with quickly. During the meeting, the provincial minister was informed that a total of 3,28,165 Ventolin inhalers are available in the central warehouses of both the Health departments. The Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care has 1,42,740 inhalers in its warehouse while the Department of Specialized Health Care has 1,85,425 inhalers available.

Earlier, Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Qalandar Khan, Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi and Secretary PQCB Dr. Manawar Hayat gave the briefing.

