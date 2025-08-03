Open Menu

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM

1 killed, 4 injured in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) At least one person was killed and four others injured in two separate incidents in Lahore on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a signboard collapsed due to heavy rain and strong winds in the Gujjarpura area, resulting in the death of one individual, reported private news channel.

In another incident, the roof of a house collapsed in the Badami Bagh area, leaving four people injured.

Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene, and them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

