1 killed, 4 injured in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) At least one person was killed and four others injured in two separate incidents in Lahore on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a signboard collapsed due to heavy rain and strong winds in the Gujjarpura area, resulting in the death of one individual, reported private news channel.

In another incident, the roof of a house collapsed in the Badami Bagh area, leaving four people injured.

Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene, and them to a nearby hospital for treatment.