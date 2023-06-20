10 mounds unhealthy meat recovered by livestock Department in Pakpattan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :In Pakpattan, the team of Livestock Department raided and recovered 10 mounds of unhealthy meat.

According to the details, Dr. Syed Ali Amar, Veterinary officer of livestock Department in Pakpattan Sharif district of Punjab province, along with the Special Branch, conducted a raid in Mushtaq Nagar area of Tehsil Arifwala and recovered the unhealthy meat of a dead (pet) animal weighing ten mounds.

A person named Ramzan was carrying this unhealthy meat in pick-up vehicle which was to be supplied to Lahore and Sahiwal districts.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused Ramzan while taking further action and arrested a person named Shani, Gulzeb and Norooz.

A case under the Slaughter Control Act was registered against the accused in the City Arifwala police station and proceedings were initiated.