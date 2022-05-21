UrduPoint.com

108 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 108 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,75,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

