Open Menu

11 Arrested, Weapons, Narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday after launching a massive crackdown

arrested 11 criminals in the district.

A police spokesman informed that teams of different police stations participated

in the crackdown and arrested Sarfraz, Ejaz, Ibrar, Zayan, Sajjad, Irfan, Azeem, Bilaal,

Danyal, Ahsan, Habib and others.

The police also recovered 1 kg hashish, 45-g Ice, 31 liters of liquor, five pistols

and valuables.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

11 minutes ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

15 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

23 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE

26 minutes ago
 Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away af ..

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

28 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

1 hour ago
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

1 hour ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

1 hour ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

2 hours ago
 COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to posi ..

COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..

2 hours ago
 Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan