11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday after launching a massive crackdown

arrested 11 criminals in the district.

A police spokesman informed that teams of different police stations participated

in the crackdown and arrested Sarfraz, Ejaz, Ibrar, Zayan, Sajjad, Irfan, Azeem, Bilaal,

Danyal, Ahsan, Habib and others.

The police also recovered 1 kg hashish, 45-g Ice, 31 liters of liquor, five pistols

and valuables.