11 Arrested, Weapons, Narcotics Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday after launching a massive crackdown
arrested 11 criminals in the district.
A police spokesman informed that teams of different police stations participated
in the crackdown and arrested Sarfraz, Ejaz, Ibrar, Zayan, Sajjad, Irfan, Azeem, Bilaal,
Danyal, Ahsan, Habib and others.
The police also recovered 1 kg hashish, 45-g Ice, 31 liters of liquor, five pistols
and valuables.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held in connection with Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases15 minutes ago
-
A nation rejoices: Pakistan’s ID celebrations sparkle with victory in Bunyanum Marsoos21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court22 minutes ago
-
Sugar supply reviewed in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly hosts workshop on Intl Youth Day31 minutes ago
-
Bicycle rally held31 minutes ago
-
19 truckloads of encroachment goods seized32 minutes ago
-
FDA continues crackdown on illegal commercialization42 minutes ago
-
IBSA holds ceremony to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day51 minutes ago
-
Punjab Nomad Women sell Fresh Camel Milk Across Capital51 minutes ago