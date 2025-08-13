Bus Traveling From Panjgoor To Karachi Overturns, 1 Killed & Multiple Injured
Published August 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) At least one fatality and multiple injured were reported after a bus traveling from Panjgoor to Karachi overturned near Gudani Mor, Hub on Wednesday afternoon, triggering immediate rescue operations at the site.
According to rescue sources, the passenger coach overturned suddenly, claiming one life on the spot and leaving many others injured. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, local news channel reported.
Emergency responders and local authorities rushed to the scene following reports of the crash.
Injured passengers were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, examining factors such as road conditions, vehicle maintenance and driver behavior.
Meanwhile, local officials have urged travelers to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines while on the road, especially in areas prone to accidents.
