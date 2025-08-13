Ports operating profitably despite partial capacity use: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that Pakistan’s ports were operating profitably despite currently running at around 50 per cent of their handling capacity, with multiple initiatives under way to expand utilization and boost revenue.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister clarified that ports acted as facilitators for cargo handling and their utilization depended directly on the country’s import and export volumes. “It is correct that ports like Karachi Port and Port Qasim are presently operating at partial capacity, but they remain in profit. Once trade volumes rise, full capacity will be engaged,” he said.

He also informed the House that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a licence had been issued to a private company to operate passenger ferry services. “More operators are showing interest, and routes will include domestic services between Karachi Port and Gwadar, as well as international routes to Iran, Iraq and Abu Dhabi,” he added.

While replying to another question, the minister said the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had been functioning without a permanent chairman for over a year, with advertisements issued thrice to fill the post.

“The process was completed twice under the required mechanism, but objections were raised at the approval stage. The selection process is being undertaken again, and in the meantime, the Commander of the Pakistan Navy at KPT is holding additional charge,” he said.

On Gwadar Port operations, the minister acknowledged that traffic was limited compared to its potential but noted that fertilizer ships for Afghanistan’s transit trade had recently been handled there.

He said trans-shipment from Karachi to Gwadar was commercially unviable due to the 600-kilometre inland transport distance, but efforts were being made to attract local industry to Gwadar’s industrial zone to generate direct cargo flows.

Regarding marine pollution, the minister said the Karachi Port Trust and other ports were contributing to prevention measures but needed full cooperation from the Sindh government to stop untreated sewage and industrial waste from entering the sea.

He said that discussions had been held with the Sindh chief minister, who had given a positive response, and the ministry would continue to work

APP/rzr-raz