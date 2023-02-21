UrduPoint.com

11 Held During General Holdup In Kulachi, Daraban Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

11 held during general holdup in Kulachi, Daraban areas

The district police on Tuesday held a general holdup in Daraban and Kulachi areas and arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons, ammunition, and drugs from them

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday held a general holdup in Daraban and Kulachi areas and arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons, ammunition, and drugs from them.

According to a police spokesman, a team from Kulachi Police Station led by DSP Kulachi Circle Asif Mahmood and SHO Faheem Mumtaz held a general holdup and checked dozens of suspected persons and vehicles.

During the checking, the police arrested three suspected persons and recovered one 9MM pistol with 14 cartridges, 525 grams of hashish, two cartons of medicines, and two fabric rolls from them.

Similarly, another police team led by Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan during the police holdup checked about 35 people.

During the check, the police recovered 295 grams of hashish from the three accused. Moreover, five suspected people were also arrested.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Vehicles Circle From

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for Engla ..

Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for England match

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches Indian Business &amp; Pro ..

Sharjah Chamber launches Indian Business &amp; Professional Council

17 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Museum of the Future attracts one millio ..

Dubai’s Museum of the Future attracts one million visitors from 163 countries ..

17 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first ..

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

18 minutes ago
 Turkish Authorities Refute Conspiracy Theory About ..

Turkish Authorities Refute Conspiracy Theory About Quakes Causing Flashes

36 seconds ago
 Putin Says Russian Higher Education Should Return ..

Putin Says Russian Higher Education Should Return to Traditional 4-6 Year Period ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.