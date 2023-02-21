11 held during general holdup in Kulachi, Daraban areas

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police on Tuesday held a general holdup in Daraban and Kulachi areas and arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons, ammunition, and drugs from them

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday held a general holdup in Daraban and Kulachi areas and arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons, ammunition, and drugs from them.

According to a police spokesman, a team from Kulachi Police Station led by DSP Kulachi Circle Asif Mahmood and SHO Faheem Mumtaz held a general holdup and checked dozens of suspected persons and vehicles.

During the checking, the police arrested three suspected persons and recovered one 9MM pistol with 14 cartridges, 525 grams of hashish, two cartons of medicines, and two fabric rolls from them.

Similarly, another police team led by Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan during the police holdup checked about 35 people.

During the check, the police recovered 295 grams of hashish from the three accused. Moreover, five suspected people were also arrested.