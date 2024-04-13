11 including nine passengers dead in Noshki armed attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) At least 11 people, including nine passengers, were shot dead in Balochistan's Noshki district after unknown attackers opened fire on a bus.

Armed attackers stopped a passenger bus travelling to Taftan on the Quetta-Taftan N-40 Highway, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Noshki Habibullah Musakhel on Saturday.

The attackers, after identifying their National Identity Cards (NICs) abducted nine passengers and fled towards the nearby hills. The bodies of the passengers were later found under a nearby bridge.

DC further said the local law enforcement agencies have initiated a search operation to trace the culprits.

Further probe is underway.

