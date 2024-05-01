Open Menu

Mian Iftikhar Elected President ANP KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Mian Iftikhar elected president ANP KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Mian Iftikhar Hussain has been elected provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Syed Aqil Shah and Hussain Shah Yousafzai as vice president and general secretary respectively.

The new office bearers were elected during a meeting of the provincial council held here at Bacha Khan Markaz on Wednesday. Council and party workers from across elected the new provincial office bearers with consensus.

Other elected provincial office-bearers include Shahi Khan Shirani (VP-I), Qasim Ali Khan (VP-II), Salahuddin Khan (VP-III), and Iram Fatima has been elected as vice president (women).

Similarly, Rehmat Ali Khan and Motawakil Khan Advocate were elected as Additional General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary while Hamid Khan Toofan was elected as Joint Secretary (I) and Ayaz Shoaib Khan as Joint Secretary (II). Matiullah Marwat was elected Joint Secretary (III) and Shaheen Zameer as Joint Secretary (Women).

Arsalan Khan will be the provincial spokesman while Haroon Khan as provincial finance secretary. Tariq Afghan advocate and San Gulzar advocate as provincial secretaries of Youth Affairs, Akbar Hoti advocate as provincial coordinator of social media, and Gulshan Yousaf as Secretary of Minority Affairs.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Minority Social Media San Gulshan Women From

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

4 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

6 hours ago
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

6 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

18 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan