11 Law Breakers Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

11 law breakers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) District police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals arrested 11 criminals,here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that the teams raided at different localities and held--Inaam,Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

