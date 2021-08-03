UrduPoint.com

11 Outlaws Including Four Absconders Arrested

The police have apprehended 11 outlaws including four absconders and recovered weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The police have apprehended 11 outlaws including four absconders and recovered weapons from their possession.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer assigned the task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against criminals in the city, said a news release on Tuesday.

Following his directions, Tarnol police arrested accused Ali Raza involved in theft case.Lohibher police arrested Mushtaq. Golra police arrested two accused Muhammad Shabbir and Raees Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore gun along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Khanna police arrested accused Saeed Shabbir and recovered Kalashnikov from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Sulaman and Arif and recovered two pistols along ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During ongoing campaign against proclaimed offenders, the police arrested four wanted offenders from various areas of the city.

