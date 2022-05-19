UrduPoint.com

113 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 06:25 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 113 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 113 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 243,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIR was registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

