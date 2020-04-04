114 zaireen from GMC sent homes after negative corona test: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 114 zaireen from Gomal Medical College (GMC) DI Khan Qurantine Center were sent homes after their Coronavirus test was found negative.

"From GMC DI Khan quarantine centre, 114 zaireen were sent homes in their respective districts after completion of compulsory quaratine period following their Coronavirus tests were found negative on Friday," Dr Azmat Wazir, Spokesman of the District Administration said in a statement here.

He said gifts from KP Govt and necessary instructions regarding Corona were also given to zaireen.

The zaireen highly appreciated the efforts of health staff and district administration DI Khan for provision of best facilities in the quarantine centre.

They also appreciated doctor community and civil administration for their extended help and support.