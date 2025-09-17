Open Menu

11,955 Fined, 213 Arrested Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) As many as 11,955 profiteers were fined, 213 arrested, and 16 cases registered during a massive crackdown across Punjab in the last 24 hours, carried out on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The operations followed inspections at 512,733 locations across the province, according to a spokesperson of the price Control Department.

He said 765 individuals were fined and 22 arrested for profiteering on wheat flour, while 949 were fined and 31 arrested during inspections of chicken and meat shops. Similarly, 559 were fined and 20 arrested for overcharging on roti, and 1,249 were fined and 57 arrested for selling sugar at inflated prices.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Punjab government is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding, adding that strict measures will continue to ensure the sale of essential commodities at officially fixed prices.

