ITP sets Sept 26 deadline for govt staff licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday launched a special campaign, running from September 17 to 26, to facilitate government employees in obtaining their driving licenses.

An official told APP on Wednesday that under this campaign, all employees of government departments would be provided full support and services at traffic offices and through mobile facilitation vans. After September 26, any government employee found driving without a valid license would face strict legal action without any discrimination, he added.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Capt. (retd) Hamzah Humayun, stated that during ongoing operations against illegal parking in Secretariat Blocks, it was observed that a large number of government employees did not possess driving licenses for their vehicles and motorcycles.

He said that as government employees, accountability must begin with ourselves before the law could rightfully be enforced on the public.

In this regard, ITP offices and all related resources would provide maximum assistance for license issuance until September 26.

However, some government employees expressed concerns about the limited timeframe. Hassan Mahmood, a Federal employee, told APP that it was not possible to issue licenses to thousands of government workers across the federal capital within just nine days.

Another employee, Nadeem, said that despite spending the entire day at an ITP office, he could not complete the process due to heavy rush. “If this is the situation, how will such a large target be achieved in such a short time?” he questioned.

The CTO emphasized that after September 26, no government employee, regardless of their department or rank, would be exempted from action, while their vehicles could also be impounded and departmental proceedings would be initiated against them. He urged all departments and officers to show responsibility and obtain their licenses on time.

APP-rzr-mkz