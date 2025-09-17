ITP Sets Sept 26 Deadline For Govt Staff Licenses
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday launched a special campaign, running from September 17 to 26, to facilitate government employees in obtaining their driving licenses.
An official told APP on Wednesday that under this campaign, all employees of government departments would be provided full support and services at traffic offices and through mobile facilitation vans. After September 26, any government employee found driving without a valid license would face strict legal action without any discrimination, he added.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Capt. (retd) Hamzah Humayun, stated that during ongoing operations against illegal parking in Secretariat Blocks, it was observed that a large number of government employees did not possess driving licenses for their vehicles and motorcycles.
He said that as government employees, accountability must begin with ourselves before the law could rightfully be enforced on the public.
In this regard, ITP offices and all related resources would provide maximum assistance for license issuance until September 26.
However, some government employees expressed concerns about the limited timeframe. Hassan Mahmood, a Federal employee, told APP that it was not possible to issue licenses to thousands of government workers across the federal capital within just nine days.
Another employee, Nadeem, said that despite spending the entire day at an ITP office, he could not complete the process due to heavy rush. “If this is the situation, how will such a large target be achieved in such a short time?” he questioned.
The CTO emphasized that after September 26, no government employee, regardless of their department or rank, would be exempted from action, while their vehicles could also be impounded and departmental proceedings would be initiated against them. He urged all departments and officers to show responsibility and obtain their licenses on time.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsman orders immediate compliance with decisions2 minutes ago
-
NDF Pakistan’s awareness campaign on Immunization, HPV vaccine continues2 minutes ago
-
VC Sindh University launches plantation drive at Development Studies Centre2 minutes ago
-
ITP sets Sept 26 deadline for govt staff licenses2 minutes ago
-
One awarded death, 2 life term in murder case2 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh offers condolence to heirs of Roshan uddin Junejo12 minutes ago
-
DIG visits Chinese camp,review security arrangements12 minutes ago
-
3 women drown in Thatta pond12 minutes ago
-
Implementation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposals key to ensuring Middle East Peace: Experts12 minutes ago
-
5 maunds of unhygienic meat discarded in Kabirwala22 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing till Thursday in super tax case22 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed, two injured in road accident22 minutes ago