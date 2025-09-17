Social Security commissioner reviews performance of hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the performance of Social Security Hospitals in Jaranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muzaffargarh.

Medical superintendents of the respective hospitals joined the session online and presented detailed briefings on healthcare delivery, available facilities, and challenges being faced, said a press release issued here.

Vice Commissioner Toqeer Ilyas Chamma, Medical Advisor Dr. Humaira Buzdar, and other senior officers also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Commissioner issued several directives aimed at improving healthcare services. He instructed authorities to expedite the relocation of the gate at Jaranwala Hospital, enhance the efficiency of Medical Officers and Consultants at Dera Ghazi Khan MNCH Hospital, and ensure regular inspection and functionality of medical equipment at Muzaffargarh Hospital.

The Commissioner further ordered a comprehensive performance audit of Muzaffargarh Hospital, directing the Director CIT to submit a report within one week. The Director Works was also tasked with accelerating ongoing repair and maintenance works across the hospitals.

Muhammad Ali said that provision of quality healthcare to workers and their families remains the top priority of the Punjab Social Security Institution. He stressed that efforts are being intensified to equip hospitals with modern medical technology and ensure efficient service delivery to patients.