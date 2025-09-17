33-member security committee formed for PA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has constituted a 33-member special committee to oversee the security of the provincial assembly.

The committee will be chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, said a motion Wednesday.

The committee has been formed under Rule 194 of the Provincial Assembly’s Rules and Procedures, 1988. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Speaker Babar Saleem Swati will serve as members of the committee, which was established following a unanimous resolution passed in the assembly session on September 8, 2025.

The security committee includes Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah, Law Minister Aftab Alam, along with other provincial ministers and assembly members.