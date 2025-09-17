Open Menu

33-member Security Committee Formed For PA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM

33-member security committee formed for PA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has constituted a 33-member special committee to oversee the security of the provincial assembly.

The committee will be chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, said a motion Wednesday.

The committee has been formed under Rule 194 of the Provincial Assembly’s Rules and Procedures, 1988. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Speaker Babar Saleem Swati will serve as members of the committee, which was established following a unanimous resolution passed in the assembly session on September 8, 2025.

The security committee includes Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah, Law Minister Aftab Alam, along with other provincial ministers and assembly members.

Recent Stories

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

40 minutes ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

2 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

2 hours ago
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

2 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

2 hours ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

2 hours ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

2 hours ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan