VC Sindh University Launches Plantation Drive At Development Studies Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM

VC Sindh University launches plantation drive at Development Studies Centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati on Wednesday inaugurated plantation drive at the Sindh Development Studies Centre by planting a sapling.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that plantation was essential for the country’s ecosystem. “A massive plantation drive can reduce the effects of global warming,” Dr Khalil said.

He added that launching a plantation drive was easy but maintaining plants until the saplings turned into trees was a difficult task. Therefore, he said, it was the responsibility of every member of society to play their role in taking care of these plants. “Every year, the public and private sector plant tens of thousands of saplings but, sadly, most of them die due to lack of care and maintenance,” he said.

He further said that plantation was an ongoing charity as trees were valuable assets, adding that the campus would become clean and green if more young people could be engaged in the cause of planting trees. He also said that plantation drives should be conducted on a regular basis and stressed that people and organizations take care of the plants after they have been planted. “Every member of society should plant at least one sapling, which would be a gift for the future generations,” he added.

Dean Faculty of Social Science Professor Dr Nanak Ram, Director SDSC Dr Erum Khushnood, Controller of Semester Examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Intzar Lashari, Dr Kiran Sami Memon, Munawar Rajar and many others were also present on the occasion.

