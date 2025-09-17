Open Menu

NDF Pakistan’s Awareness Campaign On Immunization, HPV Vaccine Continues

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NDF Pakistan’s awareness campaign on Immunization, HPV vaccine continues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Disability & Development Forum (NDF Pakistan), with the support of Gavi, continues to organize awareness sessions in various villages and urban areas of Hyderabad regarding the importance of the HPV vaccine and other immunizations.

These sessions are being held in schools, households, and public spaces to provide accurate information to as many women and parents as possible.Medical experts stated that cervical cancer is a common yet treatable cancer among women, usually caused by long-term infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Risk factors include multiple pregnancies, smoking, weak immunity, and unsafe sexual practices. In its early stages, the disease often remains silent, but as it progresses, symptoms such as unusual vaginal bleeding, bleeding during menstruation or after intercourse, foul-smelling discharge, pain in the lower back or abdomen, and difficulty in urination may appear.

For diagnosis, Pap smear tests, HPV tests, and biopsies are considered highly effective. Experts emphasized that if detected early, the chances of successful treatment are much higher, with options including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

NDF and Gavi appealed to parents, stressing that HPV vaccination, regular screening, and adopting a healthy lifestyle are the best preventive measures. Timely diagnosis and treatment can save women’s lives.speakers also noted that, similar to the misinformation spread about polio and COVID-19 vaccines, false rumors are being circulated regarding the HPV vaccine.

They urged the public not to believe such rumors and to ensure vaccination for themselves and their children to safeguard their health.

Recent Stories

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

16 minutes ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

1 hour ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

2 hours ago
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

2 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

2 hours ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

2 hours ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

2 hours ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan