NDF Pakistan’s Awareness Campaign On Immunization, HPV Vaccine Continues
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Disability & Development Forum (NDF Pakistan), with the support of Gavi, continues to organize awareness sessions in various villages and urban areas of Hyderabad regarding the importance of the HPV vaccine and other immunizations.
These sessions are being held in schools, households, and public spaces to provide accurate information to as many women and parents as possible.Medical experts stated that cervical cancer is a common yet treatable cancer among women, usually caused by long-term infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).
Risk factors include multiple pregnancies, smoking, weak immunity, and unsafe sexual practices. In its early stages, the disease often remains silent, but as it progresses, symptoms such as unusual vaginal bleeding, bleeding during menstruation or after intercourse, foul-smelling discharge, pain in the lower back or abdomen, and difficulty in urination may appear.
For diagnosis, Pap smear tests, HPV tests, and biopsies are considered highly effective. Experts emphasized that if detected early, the chances of successful treatment are much higher, with options including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
NDF and Gavi appealed to parents, stressing that HPV vaccination, regular screening, and adopting a healthy lifestyle are the best preventive measures. Timely diagnosis and treatment can save women’s lives.speakers also noted that, similar to the misinformation spread about polio and COVID-19 vaccines, false rumors are being circulated regarding the HPV vaccine.
They urged the public not to believe such rumors and to ensure vaccination for themselves and their children to safeguard their health.
