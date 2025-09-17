One Awarded Death, 2 Life Term In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad on Wednesday awarded death penalty to one accused and life imprisonment to two brothers in a murder case of Raza Abad police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Yaseen Qamar alias Nouman Gujjar, a resident of Marzipura, along with his accomplices Rana Zeeshan Akram, his brother Rana Muhammad Zubair Akram and Malik Khalid Mahmood residents of Bilal Park had opened fire on June 27, 2023 during a dispute over passage of a vehicle in the street.
The firing resulted in the death of Haroon Taj resident of Satiana Bangla and left his brother Saqib Faraz critically injured.
After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad awarded death sentence to Muhammad Yaseen Qamar alias Nouman Gujjar while his co-accused Rana Shan Akram and his brother Rana Zubair were sentenced to life imprisonment under section 302(b) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The convicts were also directed to pay Rs.500,000 each as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In case of non-payment, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each.
The learned judge also awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs.100,000/- to the prime convict Nouman Gujjar under section 324 of PPC for attempting to kill Saqib Faraz. The convict would have to experience an additional imprisonment of two months if he failed to pay fine.
Similarly, the court also ordered Nauman Gujjar to pay Rs.100,000 as Daman to the injured under section 337(F)(iv) of PPC whereas the fourth accused Malik Khalid Mahmood was acquitted by giving him benefit of doubt.
