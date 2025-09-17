Ombudsman orders immediate compliance with decisions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi has issued a strict directive for the immediate implementation of all decisions, warning that no negligence will be tolerated.

Coordinator South Punjab and Regional Head Multan, Dr Zahid Malik, conveyed the message during a meeting with senior MEPCO officials, including General Manager Jawad Mansoor and Director Commercial Asad Hammad.

Dr Malik said the Ombudsman’s office is following a zero-tolerance policy to ensure timely relief for complainants. He directed MEPCO to execute all pending decisions without delay and submit compliance reports immediately.

Following the meeting, MEPCO’s General Manager issued instructions to all departmental officers through a formal circular, ordering them to implement pending decisions at the earliest and report back without fail.

Dr Malik added that notices had also been sent to focal persons of other federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, NADRA, Pakistan Railways, ZTBL, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and Postal Life Insurance, to resolve all pending complaints promptly.

He urged citizens to submit their grievances on plain paper at the regional office, assuring that all issues would be resolved free of cost and strictly in accordance with rules and regulations.