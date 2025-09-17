319,000 tons of wheat seized from hoarders in 16 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a vigorous crackdown on wheat hoarding is underway across the province, resulting in the recovery of 319,346 metric tons of wheat from illegal stockpiles over the past 16 days.

According to a spokesperson for the price Control Department, the Punjab food Directorate and the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force conducted inspections at 2,095 locations during this period. The drive has helped stabilize market prices, with the rate of wheat per 40 kg bag, which had earlier surged to Rs. 3,800, now reduced to Rs.

3,000 in the open market.

The spokesperson added that last month, flour mills collectively held 1,419,998 metric tons of wheat, while their current reserves have increased to 1,582,864 metric tons. In addition, 297,652 metric tons of wheat have been ground in the past 16 days to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour to the market.

The Secretary Price Control and Director General Food have issued strict directives to intensify action against illegal hoarders, reaffirming the government’s resolve to curb artificial shortages and ensure the availability of wheat and flour at controlled rates.