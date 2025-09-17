Open Menu

319,000 Tons Of Wheat Seized From Hoarders In 16 Days

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM

319,000 tons of wheat seized from hoarders in 16 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a vigorous crackdown on wheat hoarding is underway across the province, resulting in the recovery of 319,346 metric tons of wheat from illegal stockpiles over the past 16 days.

According to a spokesperson for the price Control Department, the Punjab food Directorate and the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force conducted inspections at 2,095 locations during this period. The drive has helped stabilize market prices, with the rate of wheat per 40 kg bag, which had earlier surged to Rs. 3,800, now reduced to Rs.

3,000 in the open market.

The spokesperson added that last month, flour mills collectively held 1,419,998 metric tons of wheat, while their current reserves have increased to 1,582,864 metric tons. In addition, 297,652 metric tons of wheat have been ground in the past 16 days to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour to the market.

The Secretary Price Control and Director General Food have issued strict directives to intensify action against illegal hoarders, reaffirming the government’s resolve to curb artificial shortages and ensure the availability of wheat and flour at controlled rates.

Recent Stories

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

50 minutes ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

2 hours ago
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

2 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

2 hours ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

3 hours ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan