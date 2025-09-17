Implementation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposals key to ensuring Middle East Peace: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Defense and diplomatic experts have strongly endorsed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent proposals presented during his high-profile visit to Qatar, asserting that their implementation could serve as a turning point in restoring peace and stability in the middle East amid escalating Israeli aggression.

The proposals, which included the formation of a joint Arab Task Force and a unified diplomatic front against Israeli hostilities, were introduced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during the Extraordinary Summit of Islamic Countries in Doha Qatar, held in the wake of Israeli airstrikes that violated Qatar’s sovereignty.

Dr. Adnan Sarwar, former Chairman of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, termed PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit and proposals as historic and timely. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s emphasis on forming an Arab Task Force to halt Israeli brutalities, particularly genocide of Palestinians at Gaza.

“Israel's violation of Qatar’s sovereignty despite its neutral and mediator role clearly showed that Israeli unjustified strikes are aimed at sabotaging every effort for peace in the Middle East,” Dr. Adnan remarked. “The Prime Minister’s call for Arab unity and a collective response is the only viable way forward in the aftermath of Israel's illegal action at Doha.”

He further supported the Prime Minister’s demand for an urgent ceasefire, the release of Palestinian detainees, and a commitment to the two-state solution, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of an independent Palestinian state which is a position long supported by Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s status as the only nuclear-armed Muslim country adds weight to its diplomatic outreach,” he said, adding that our Prime Minister’s discussions with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other regional leaders underscored Islamabad’s strategic role.

Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Security of the erstwhile FATA, said that the Prime Minister’s Qatar visit carried immense strategic value, particularly following Israel’s reckless and deliberate attacks in Doha widely condemned at world.

“Pakistan enjoys long standing cordial ties with Qatar, especially in the energy sector. More importantly, Qatar plays a crucial mediating role in Middle Eastern conflicts from Palestine to Afghanistan,” he said.

Brigadier Mahmood Shah warned that Israel’s illegal actions are part of a broader expansionist vision i.e Greater Israel and for its accomplishment it started attacking other Islamic countries in the name of the so -called presence of Hamas leadership.

“In this backdrop, PM Shehbaz’s presence in Qatar was not only a show of solidarity but a geopolitical signal that Pakistan, as a military and nuclear power, will not remain a silent spectator to aggression in the region,” he added.

He criticized the silence of international organizations over the worst human rights situation in Gaza, calling it a dire form of callousness that deeply undermines their credibility.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq also praised the Prime Minister’s efforts, particularly his advocacy for actionable outcomes during the Arab-Islamic Summit at Doha. He described the proposal for a unified Arab Task Force as a realistic and strategic move to contain Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

“The fact that nearly all Islamic countries attended the summit underlined the gravity of the situation and the emerging unity in the Muslim world,” Manzoor said. “The emergency Arab countries summit sends a clear message to Israel’s backers that their actions may cost them their diplomatic standing in the oil rich region.”

The former diplomat recalled the recent remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where he proposed a new global dispute resolution framework under the United Nations. “This idea is gaining attraction globally,” he said, “as nations lose faith in traditional power structures dominated by the western interests.”

Ambassador Manzoor reiterated that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting, and countries like Pakistan have a critical role to play in shaping the future of global diplomacy, especially in the Muslim world.

He said the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif proactive diplomacy was helping to realign Muslim unity at a time when it is most needed.

The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar, following Israeli uncalled for strikes on Doha, has sparked renewed debate on the urgency of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

PM Sharif’s proposals have not only been welcomed by defense, political and diplomatic circles in Pakistan but are also being viewed as a blueprint for collective Muslim action against aggression in the region.

Analysts agreed that implementing these proposals, particularly the formation of a regional task force and coordinated diplomatic efforts could be the first real step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

They experts said that time has come that the international community and UNO should step forward in the right direction and play a key role in the resolution of the Palestine issue, otherwise massacres of innocent children and women at Gaza will continue which was already a stigma on the face of so-called champions of human rights.

