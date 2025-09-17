NA Speaker slams Indian brutality in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned India's actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming them "brutal water aggression" and "serious human rights violations".

He was speaking to a delegation led by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

The delegation included AJK Legislative Assembly members Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Ahmad Raza Qadri, and Dewan Ali Chughtai.

The Speaker emphasized that resolving parliamentarians’ issues without discrimination remains his top priority. Parliament has consistently highlighted the Kashmir issue across all regional and international forums.

He affirmed that all members of the House are equal in his eyes. He noted that during the first 3.5 years of the 15th National Assembly, no production orders were issued against any member. As custodian of the 16th National Assembly, he reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the rights of all parliamentarians.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in Azad Kashmir. He reaffirmed the unwavering solidarity between the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, and reiterated his commitment to raising the Kashmir issue across regional and international platforms.

He condemned India’s unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, asserting that such measures cannot crush the Kashmiri people’s enduring spirit for freedom.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar warned that glacier melt in Azad Kashmir poses a serious risk of flash flooding due to climate change, with severe impacts on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. He also expressed solidarity with the flood-affected communities in Punjab.

Chaudhry Latif Akbar lauded National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his contributions to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and enhancing collaboration among the country’s legislative institutions. He also emphasized the immense potential for tourism development in Azad Kashmir. Additionally, Chaudhry Latif Akbar hailed the Pakistan Army’s success on May 10 as a landmark military and diplomatic victory.

He emphasized the need for joint efforts by legislators from Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to globally highlight the Kashmir issue.

He noted that members of the AJK Legislative Assembly have been actively raising international awareness, and stressed that lasting peace in the region is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Speaker Latif Akbar called for intensified global advocacy and praised the steadfast support of the Pakistani government and people for the Kashmir cause.