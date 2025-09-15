11th spell of monsoon rains from 16th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Monday issued an alert warning of the 11th spell of monsoon rains expected from September 16 to 19. The PDMA spokesperson forecasted rainfall in the upper reaches of rivers during this period and instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain vigilant and prepared.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia highlighted the increased risk of river flooding due to the anticipated monsoon rains. In line with directives from the Chief Minister of Punjab, all district-level officials, including commissioners and deputy commissioners, have been placed on high alert.

An alert has also been issued to the Health, Irrigation, Construction and Communications, Local Government, and Livestock Departments to ensure readiness and prompt response.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia urged citizens to take necessary precautions during adverse weather conditions, advising them to avoid gatherings near rivers and to refrain from recreational activities in flood-prone areas. He further instructed the public to stay in safe locations during storms, avoid unnecessary travel, and contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 in case of emergencies.