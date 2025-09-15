Open Menu

ANF Arrests 6 Smugglers With Over 71 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 15.5 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 71 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 15.5 million and arrested 6 suspects, including 3 Nigerians, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 2.400 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Fateh Jang Road, Attock and the accused was arrested on the spot. The accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During other operations, 26.55 kg of ice was recovered from a carpet in a parcel sent to Canada at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore. As many as 30 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 2 kg of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the US at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore.

As much as 8.44 kg of ice was recovered from a jacket in a parcel sent to Australia at the cargo shed of Jinnah Airport, Karachi.

In another operation,5.026 kg of ice was recovered from a jacket in a parcel sent to Canada at a courier office in Mehran Town, Karachi.

Three Nigerians, including a woman, were seized near Bella Road, Islamabad, and 700 grams of ice and 50 grams of cocaine were recovered from them.

As much as 26.400 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 suspects riding in a bus near the Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

