ANF Arrests 6 Smugglers With Over 71 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 15.5 Mln
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 71 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 15.5 million and arrested 6 suspects, including 3 Nigerians, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 2.400 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Fateh Jang Road, Attock and the accused was arrested on the spot. The accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
During other operations, 26.55 kg of ice was recovered from a carpet in a parcel sent to Canada at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore. As many as 30 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
Similarly, 2 kg of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the US at the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore.
As much as 8.44 kg of ice was recovered from a jacket in a parcel sent to Australia at the cargo shed of Jinnah Airport, Karachi.
In another operation,5.026 kg of ice was recovered from a jacket in a parcel sent to Canada at a courier office in Mehran Town, Karachi.
Three Nigerians, including a woman, were seized near Bella Road, Islamabad, and 700 grams of ice and 50 grams of cocaine were recovered from them.
As much as 26.400 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 suspects riding in a bus near the Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11th spell of monsoon rains from 16th6 minutes ago
-
Hanif stresses adopting gender responsive protocols in railways stations, trains6 minutes ago
-
Cop honoured on first death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 6 smugglers with over 71 kg of drugs worth Rs 15.5 mln6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles death of Khalid Nawaz Bobby’s mother6 minutes ago
-
International Democracy Day celebrated16 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasise collective responsibility in drug prevention16 minutes ago
-
Man held with 1.2kg heroin26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara directs to intensify dengue prevention measures in all districts26 minutes ago
-
Rs.600 million internship program launched for veterinary graduates and paravets26 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds police Darbar, emphasizes welfare and equal treatment of officers26 minutes ago
-
31 Khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagements in KP: ISPR26 minutes ago