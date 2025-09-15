Open Menu

KP Governor Condoles Death Of Khalid Nawaz Bobby’s Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab

Vice President Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby to offer condolences on passing away of his mother.

Governor Kundi prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved

family, including Malik Taimur Nawaz and Malik Sabih Nawaz.

On this occasion, Hafiz Naeem, Raja Majeed, Malik Umar Ijaz, Asif Shah, Mujahid Khan Bila, Shoukat Satti, and Raja Abrar Abbasi were also present.

