Hanif Stresses Adopting Gender Responsive Protocols In Railways Stations, Trains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and stressed adopting gender responsive protocols in railways stations and trains for safety of passengers especially women.
During the meeting, it was decided that an awareness campaign will launch for safety of passengers, especially women and awareness posters will be displayed inside railway stations and trains to make it successful.
Hanif Abbasi said that regular announcements and awareness messages will be broadcast at stations while staff will be provided with gender sensitization and special training.
He apprised that steps will be taken to provide a safe and peaceful environment to female passengers.
The minister said that seats will be reserved for people with special abilities in the upcoming refurbished trains and wheelchairs will be provided at major stations in this regard.
He assured that Pakistan Railways considered all its passengers as valuable assets, adding that Railways ministry was taking every possible measures for the convenience and provision of best services to passengers in grand manner.
