Cop honoured on first death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Lahore Police solemnly commemorated the first death anniversary of Shaheed Constable Arshad Rauf, paying tribute to his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

According to Lahore Police officials, a special police guard visited the grave of Constable Arshad Rauf at Islampura Graveyard, where a contingent in full dress presented a salute and laid a wreath. Prayers were offered for the departed soul, with family members also in attendance.

Constable Arshad was martyred on September 15, 2024, during an operation against criminals while posted at Islampura Police Station.

His bravery and dedication continue to inspire his colleagues and the entire department.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, in his message, emphasized that Lahore Police honors the sacrifices of 342 martyrs and stands firmly with their families. He reaffirmed the department’s unwavering commitment to protect the lives, property, and dignity of the public.