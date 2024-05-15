12 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered contraband.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided various localities

and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,

Mubashir and Zain.

The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,

490 rounds and cash in millions of rupees from them.