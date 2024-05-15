Open Menu

12 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

12 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered contraband.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided various localities

and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,

Mubashir and Zain.

The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,

490 rounds and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

3 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

16 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

17 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

17 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan