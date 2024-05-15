12 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various
parts of the district and recovered contraband.
In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided various localities
and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,
Mubashir and Zain.
The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor condoles with family of martyr Major Babar2 seconds ago
-
Renowned actor Hutchinson visits Alhamra8 seconds ago
-
DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae11 seconds ago
-
Arrangements inspected at station-11 of Rescue 112210 minutes ago
-
Royal smile dental clinic to organize free camp on 25 May20 minutes ago
-
3 held over hundi, illegal currency exchange30 minutes ago
-
16 growers booked over threatening PASSCO staff30 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal encroachments40 minutes ago
-
Nephew shoots, injures uncle, son40 minutes ago
-
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley40 minutes ago
-
1500-kg dead chicken wasted40 minutes ago
-
Two dead, four injured in gas cylinder blast50 minutes ago