1.2 Mln Saplings Being Planted In Punjab: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

1.2 mln saplings being planted in Punjab: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that 1.2 million saplings were being planted across the province and around 520 ceremonies in various cities were being arranged to mark the 'Tiger Force Day'.

Addressing the media after attending the ceremony regarding 'Tiger Force Day' here at Shadman, he said that 10 billion trees tsunami project of Prime Minister was top priority and the government was committed to achieve the target of planting 10 billion saplings in the country by 2023.

He elaborated that Miyawaki forests inspired by latest Japanese technology were being planted at Shadman Market Park, adding that around 9,000 saplings and trees would be planted in this artificial forest.

He said that Miyawaki forests would also be planted around 154 kanal in the city with the collaboration of 'Tiger Force'.

He maintained that 6 million pants would be planted soon under 'Ravi Urban Development Project', adding that Eco system of the city would be changed after planting 6 million trees.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister planted a common fig (Anjeer) plantat the park and prayed for the success of tree plantation drive.

