UrduPoint.com

12 More Educational Institutions, Agricultural University Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 06:48 PM

12 more educational institutions, Agricultural University sealed

The District Health Authority has closed down nine more schools, two colleges and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University after detecting Corona-virus positivity among 99 students and staff members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority has closed down nine more schools, two colleges and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University after detecting Corona-virus positivity among 99 students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed Thursday that Government Girls High school Gorakhpur, Government Girls High School Shakrial, Government Faizul islam High School Shakrial, Government Khaleda Girls High School, Government Girls High School Phalina Kallar Syedan, Government Girls High School Tench Bhatta, Government Girls High School Satellite Town F Block, Government Boys Comprehensive School Dhoke Kashmirian, Government MC Boys Primary School Muslim Town, Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtial and Government Associate College for Women Jhanda Chichi had been sealed for ten days.

He added that Pir Mehr Ali Shah University was sealed as 11 students tested positive for the deadly virus, while 49 educational institutions had been closed so far in the Rawalpindi district from January 22 to 27.

The health official said that the health authority had expedited the corona vaccination campaign as the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease. However, he urged the people to jab themselves with the booster shot who had completed their vaccination and follow the SOPs, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

Related Topics

Agriculture Gorakhpur Rawalpindi Kallar Syedan January Women Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, I ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Karma, Iraq

46 minutes ago
 93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 SIDB to market products of local manufacturers at ..

SIDB to market products of local manufacturers at world level: MD

1 minute ago
 Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism relat ..

Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism related incidents in coming days

52 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits SSU

US Consul General visits SSU

1 minute ago
 Catalonia drops Covid pass in face of Omicron

Catalonia drops Covid pass in face of Omicron

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>