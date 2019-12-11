UrduPoint.com
12 Petrol Pumps Managers Arrested In Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration here Wednesday took action against petrol pumps selling petrol to motorcyclists wearing no helmet.

The spokesman said action was taken against petrol pumps in areas including GT Road, Ring Road and Kohat Road.

During the action 12 petrol pump managers were arrested for violating the prescribed code and selling petrol to motorcyclists with no helmets.

The administration once again directed the petrol pumps staff not to sale petrol to motorcyclists who were not wearing the helmet. Further, it warned that stern action would be initiated against petrol pumps violating the ban.

