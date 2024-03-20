12 Utility Stores, Mobile Vehicles Facilitating Masses: Rao Zia
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 10:49 PM
Area Manager Utility Stores Corporation Rao Zia said that commodities being offered to masses on subsidized rates under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of providing relief to deserving people
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Area Manager Utility Stores Corporation Rao Zia said that commodities being offered to masses on subsidized rates under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of providing relief to deserving people.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to masses under Prime Minister's Ramadan Package of 12.5 billion.
He said that 19 basic commodities were being offered to masses through 12 utility stores and mobile vehicles across the area.
He said that 10 to 15 percent special discount was being offered to the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
He said that officials of NADRA have been deployed at each utility store for registration under BISP. He said that the quota of flour has been increased at utility stores to facilitate maximum people.
APP/qbs-thh
Recent Stories
Asif criticises PTI last regime for damaging economy
Prabowo Subianto: ex-general marched to Indonesia presidency
Bangladesh call up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test
S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts
US Fed expected to keep rates on hold & debate timing of cuts
Boats carrying scores of Rohingya refugees capsize off Indonesia: fishermen
Stock markets in holding pattern before Fed announcement lands
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency: elections commission
Russia rages against Olympic chiefs, accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asif criticises PTI last regime for damaging economy10 seconds ago
-
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twin cities33 minutes ago
-
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib Rafiq33 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terrorists attack33 minutes ago
-
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity33 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on Gwada ..40 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta32 minutes ago
-
NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance students health, well-being in federal capital33 minutes ago
-
WPV1 detected in nine sewage samples33 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed as many injured in N Waziristan operation33 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conveys Nowruz greetings33 minutes ago
-
CTP rolls out traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade33 minutes ago