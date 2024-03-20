Open Menu

12 Utility Stores, Mobile Vehicles Facilitating Masses: Rao Zia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 10:49 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Area Manager Utility Stores Corporation Rao Zia said that commodities being offered to masses on subsidized rates under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of providing relief to deserving people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to masses under Prime Minister's Ramadan Package of 12.5 billion.

He said that 19 basic commodities were being offered to masses through 12 utility stores and mobile vehicles across the area.

He said that 10 to 15 percent special discount was being offered to the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said that officials of NADRA have been deployed at each utility store for registration under BISP. He said that the quota of flour has been increased at utility stores to facilitate maximum people.

