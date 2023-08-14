1,200 cops deployed for security in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the security plan devised by the District Police Office Bahawalpur, around 1,200 police personnel including officials have been deployed for security duty in connection with celebrations of Pakistan Independence Day.

Official police sources said here that the personnel of the district police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Mohafiz Force, Traffic Police and others have been deployed at entry and exit points and important city roads to maintain law and order on the occasion of the celebration of 76th National Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message, DPO Bahawalpur, Syed Muhamad Abbas said that the nation had been celebrating Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.