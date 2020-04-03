121 out of 241 being discharged from Gomal Medical College quarantine centre: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : Commissioner Dera division Javed Marwat Friday said that due to effective quarantine of corona patients at Gomal Medical College quarantine centre the health conditions of several corona affected persons have improved and 121 out of 241 patients were being discharged from the centre.

Addressing a meeting of ulema from across the district here regarding adoption of precautionary measures at mosques, he said there was no medicine or vaccine of corona patients rather the only treatment is precautionary and preventive measures.

He said the quarantine of corona affected patients at Gomal Medical College have resulted in recovery of 121 people and containment of the disease, adding that after being discharged from the quarantine centers the persons would be sent to their respective areas where they would further remain in isolation at their homes for at-least 14 more days for full recovery from the disease.

The commissioner urged Ulema of different sects to adopt precautionary measures at mosques during Namaz timing especially during Jumma prayer to avoid spread of the infectious disease to others.

He said the purpose of conducting a meeting with ulema was to remove misunderstandings being created on social media regarding closure of mosques and said coronavirus was indiscriminately haunting people across the globe.

He said by adopting precautionary measures during Namaz with Jammat at mosques the lives of many persons could be protected from being infected.

He urged ulema to sensitize masses about the gravity of the situation and advise them to offer their Sunnah prays at homes and only offer obligatory five times Namaz with Jammat at mosques and that too by maintaining safe distances.

The meeting was also attended by Stations Commander Shamraiz Khan, DC Mohammd Umair, DPO Wahid Mehmood and Ulemas including Qari Khalil Ahmed, Mufti Abudl Wahid Qureshi, Qari Ejaz, Mufti Irfan, Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Qair Umair Farooqi, Maualan Ehsan and others.