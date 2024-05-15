13 dead, 1,358 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) At least 13 people were killed and 1,358 others injured in 1,263 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 562 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 796 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 771 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians and 443 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 315 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 341 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 77 accidents and 84 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 75 accidents and 79 victims.

According to the data, 1,133 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.