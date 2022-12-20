(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 13 scientists of Islamia University Bahawalpur have been included in the world's top 2% of scientists in the Stanford University ranking. Top scientists, doctors, engineers, and mathematicians from around the world are included in the ranking.

The 13 Pakistani scientists from the Islamia University Bahawalpure include Prof Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Chairman Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Chairman of the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Altaf, Chairman of Green Healthcare System, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Prof. Dr. Zaheer Abbas, Department of Mathematics, Dr. Ismat Bibi, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Dr.

Muhammad Azhar Khan, Associate Professor, Institute of Physics, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Department of Mathematics, Dr. Mohammad Adil, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Department of Agronomy, Dr. Mohammad Farooq Warsi, Department of Chemistry and Faisal Zulfikar, Department of Horticulture Sciences.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Deans, and Director ORIC have congratulated him on this honor. It is worth mentioning that every year Stanford University releases a list of the top 2000 scientists in different fields in the world. In recent years, a large number of scientists and researchers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been included in this list, which is a clear manifestation of the Islamia University Bahawalpur's global standards in research.