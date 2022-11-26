14 arrested; arms, narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The capital city police during crackdown on anti-social elements arrested 14 persons and recovered hashish and fake Currency from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

The Sarband police station has successfully acted on a tip-off during which a drug dealer has been arrested and recovered more than one kilogram of hashish from him.

Similarly, Bhana Mari police station arrested a person and recovered 155,000 rupees fake Pakistani currency on Kohat Road, Qamar Din Ghari bridge.

Successful operation of Rehman Baba police station, two suspects involved in dangerous Afghan outlaw gang were arrested and recovered 24 valuable mobile phones from their possession.

The Shaheed Gulfat Hussain police station arrested two suspects involved in robbing innocents.

In another raid, the Nasir Bagh police arrested three suspects involved in burglary, and recovered two laptops, as many cameras and one pistol from the accused arrested.

Gulbahar police station cracked down on anti-social elements in Ijazabad, Anam Sanam Chowk and adjacent areas, five accused were arrested and recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle and three pistols.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested accused in specified police stations and further investigation has been started.