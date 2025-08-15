14-year-old artist appointed AirSial’s official brand ambassador

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A 14-year-old talented young artist from Sialkot,Aoun Ali on Friday has been formally appointed as its "Official Brand Ambassador" by Pakistan's leading private airline,AirSial.

This honor was not only a recognition of the global recognition of Aoun Ali's art but also a manifestation of Air Sial's commitment to promoting the creative talents of the younger generation.

On this occasion,Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani said,“Pakistan’s youth are proving their talent all over the world and Aoun Ali is one of them."

He said that "we are proud to present his art and personality as the face of AirSial and hope that these young people will further brighten the name of Pakistan at global level.

”

Aoun Ali expressed his happiness over the honor and said that he was grateful to AirSial for trusting him and appreciating his art.

He said that this honor will encourage him to move forward in the world of art with more hard work and dedication.

According to AirSial,as a brand ambassador, Aoun Ali will represent AirSial in various events,promotional campaigns and international exhibitions,so that people around the world can be enlightened to the positive and creative face of Pakistan.

This initiative to promote art and culture was being highly appreciated by literary and artistic circles.