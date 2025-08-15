14-year-old Artist Appointed AirSial’s Official Brand Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A 14-year-old talented young artist from Sialkot,Aoun Ali on Friday has been formally appointed as its "Official Brand Ambassador" by Pakistan's leading private airline,AirSial.
This honor was not only a recognition of the global recognition of Aoun Ali's art but also a manifestation of Air Sial's commitment to promoting the creative talents of the younger generation.
On this occasion,Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani said,“Pakistan’s youth are proving their talent all over the world and Aoun Ali is one of them."
He said that "we are proud to present his art and personality as the face of AirSial and hope that these young people will further brighten the name of Pakistan at global level.
”
Aoun Ali expressed his happiness over the honor and said that he was grateful to AirSial for trusting him and appreciating his art.
He said that this honor will encourage him to move forward in the world of art with more hard work and dedication.
According to AirSial,as a brand ambassador, Aoun Ali will represent AirSial in various events,promotional campaigns and international exhibitions,so that people around the world can be enlightened to the positive and creative face of Pakistan.
This initiative to promote art and culture was being highly appreciated by literary and artistic circles.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP dispatches helicopters for rescue of people in flood hit Buner, Bajaur24 seconds ago
-
14-year-old artist appointed AirSial’s official brand ambassador27 seconds ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (a.s) concluded peacefully amid high security10 minutes ago
-
PM directs accelerated rescue operation in cloudburst-hit Battagram10 minutes ago
-
Flash floods kill 26 in Batagram, Bajaur districts30 minutes ago
-
PM launches Chinese textile group's economic zone, expecting $400m in exports40 minutes ago
-
Unregistered pesticide dealer arrested40 minutes ago
-
Death toll of Bajaur floods incidents mounts to 16 as rescue operation expedited50 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open today as water level rises after rains50 minutes ago
-
Woman killed,three injured in rickshaw-motorcycle collision50 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris placed under draconian security protocols across IIOJK on Indian Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Haripur Police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 17 kilograms of narcotics1 hour ago