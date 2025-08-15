Woman killed,three injured in rickshaw-motorcycle collision

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in a collision between rickshaw and a motorcycle in Jatoi tehsil on Friday.

According to the rescue control room,the accident occurred near double Mor on Jatoi road when a passenger rickshaw swerved to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road and collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

As a result,Anwar Mai(65) died on the spot,while Feroz Mai(30),Samiullah(8),Dilshad(30) sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 concerned reached on the spot,shifted the body and injured to RHC hospital ShahJamal.

The body was handed over to their heirs.