Kashmiris placed under draconian security protocols across IIOJK on Indian Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Restrictions have been heightened across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with increased security measures including intensified checking, patrolling and area domination in connection with Indian Independence Day observed on August 15 (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities have transformed the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, into a heavily militarized zone.

The Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the official function, has been fortified with multiple layers of security measures. Barriers have been erected at key locations across the city, and vehicles, passengers, and pedestrians are being subjected to strict searches.

Indian forces’ personnel have launched massive cordon and search operations across Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts, arresting several youth and spreading fear among residents.

The Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and police personnel have been kept on high vigilance along the Line of Control.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the police have been deployed in Jammu city, officials said, adding that checking and frisking have been intensified at entry and exit points in every district and on important roads.

Deployment of police and central paramilitary forces along the Srinagar- Jammu Highway and Jammu-Pathankot Highway have also been strengthened, they said.

Restrictions and checking have been beefed up in all the 10 districts of the Jammu region, especially in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua, they said.

The main Independence Day in Jammu function will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium.

Special arrangements have been put in place around the venue of the main function, they said.