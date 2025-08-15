Rawal Dam Spillways To Open Today As Water Level Rises After Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The district administration has announced that the dam’s spillways will be opened today at 1 pm to regulate the water flow, following continuous rainfall in recent days and the water level at Rawal Dam has risen significantly, reaching 1,751.30 feet.
According to officials, the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore will personally supervise the process of opening the spillways. The decision has been taken as part of routine safety measures to manage the increased water level and ensure smooth discharge.
Rescue teams, security personnel, and medical units have been deployed at various locations around the dam to respond promptly to any emergency situation.
The district administration stated that all necessary preparations have been completed well in advance, including coordination with relevant departments and placement of resources at key points.
Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary activities near the dam, particularly during the spillway operation, to ensure their safety. The administration also urged the public to follow safety instructions and cooperate with teams on duty.
The district administration reaffirmed its readiness to handle any situation arising from the increased water flow, emphasizing that preventive steps and on-ground arrangements have already been put in place.
Opening the spillways will help maintain the dam’s capacity and prevent overflow, ensuring water safety for both the dam structure and surrounding areas. The public has been requested to remain vigilant and avoid visiting the dam’s vicinity during the operation.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities
Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death toll of Bajaur floods incidents mounts to 16 as rescue operation expedited53 seconds ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open today as water level rises after rains55 seconds ago
-
Woman killed,three injured in rickshaw-motorcycle collision58 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris placed under draconian security protocols across IIOJK on Indian Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
Haripur Police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 17 kilograms of narcotics11 minutes ago
-
Police suspend officer for slapping suspect during arrest resistance11 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured during Chehlum:CPO11 minutes ago
-
SDMA Chief warns tourists against traveling to AJK amid severe weather threats21 minutes ago
-
Fresh Monsoon spell trigger landslides, block key roads in Gilgit-Baltistan21 minutes ago
-
One new bill introduced in Senate, 2 referred to Standing Committees21 minutes ago
-
NDMA central body for disaster preparedness: Senate told21 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held21 minutes ago