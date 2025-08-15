Rawal Dam spillways to open today as water level rises after rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The district administration has announced that the dam’s spillways will be opened today at 1 pm to regulate the water flow, following continuous rainfall in recent days and the water level at Rawal Dam has risen significantly, reaching 1,751.30 feet.

According to officials, the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore will personally supervise the process of opening the spillways. The decision has been taken as part of routine safety measures to manage the increased water level and ensure smooth discharge.

Rescue teams, security personnel, and medical units have been deployed at various locations around the dam to respond promptly to any emergency situation.

The district administration stated that all necessary preparations have been completed well in advance, including coordination with relevant departments and placement of resources at key points.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary activities near the dam, particularly during the spillway operation, to ensure their safety. The administration also urged the public to follow safety instructions and cooperate with teams on duty.

The district administration reaffirmed its readiness to handle any situation arising from the increased water flow, emphasizing that preventive steps and on-ground arrangements have already been put in place.

Opening the spillways will help maintain the dam’s capacity and prevent overflow, ensuring water safety for both the dam structure and surrounding areas. The public has been requested to remain vigilant and avoid visiting the dam’s vicinity during the operation.