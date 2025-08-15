Open Menu

Rawal Dam Spillways To Open Today As Water Level Rises After Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Rawal Dam spillways to open today as water level rises after rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The district administration has announced that the dam’s spillways will be opened today at 1 pm to regulate the water flow, following continuous rainfall in recent days and the water level at Rawal Dam has risen significantly, reaching 1,751.30 feet.

According to officials, the Assistant Commissioner of Nilore will personally supervise the process of opening the spillways. The decision has been taken as part of routine safety measures to manage the increased water level and ensure smooth discharge.

Rescue teams, security personnel, and medical units have been deployed at various locations around the dam to respond promptly to any emergency situation.

The district administration stated that all necessary preparations have been completed well in advance, including coordination with relevant departments and placement of resources at key points.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary activities near the dam, particularly during the spillway operation, to ensure their safety. The administration also urged the public to follow safety instructions and cooperate with teams on duty.

The district administration reaffirmed its readiness to handle any situation arising from the increased water flow, emphasizing that preventive steps and on-ground arrangements have already been put in place.

Opening the spillways will help maintain the dam’s capacity and prevent overflow, ensuring water safety for both the dam structure and surrounding areas. The public has been requested to remain vigilant and avoid visiting the dam’s vicinity during the operation.

Recent Stories

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

4 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

41 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

1 hour ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

2 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

11 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

12 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan