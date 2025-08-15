Haripur Police arrest four drug dealers, seize over 17 kilograms of narcotics

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Haripur police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting four alleged dealers and seizing more than 17 kilograms of hashish along with 110 grams of ice drug in a series of operations across the district.

The action is part of District Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan’s vision for a drug-free Haripur, with law enforcement agencies continuing operations without interruption.

According to police, SHO Khanpur Police Station Inspector Haroon Khan, accompanied by his team, apprehended Umar Baig alias “Don,” son of Shafiq Baig, a resident of Khanpur, recovering 9.404 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

In a separate raid, SHO Sadar Police Station Inspector Akhtar Hussain arrested Abdul Rehman, son of Khawaja Muhammad, a resident of Mankarai, and recovered 2.417 kilograms of hashish.

Meanwhile, SHO Hattar Police Station Sajid Nawaz, along with his team, took Iftikhar Ali, son of Bostan, a resident of Katli Nehr Hattar, into custody after finding 2.450 kilograms of hashish in his possession.

Similarly, SHO City Police Station Rizwan Khan arrested Qasim Khan, son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Kangra Colony, and seized 3.630 kilograms of hashish and 110 grams of ice from him.

Police have registered cases against all the accused and further investigations are underway.