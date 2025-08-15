Death Toll Of Bajaur Floods Incidents Mounts To 16 As Rescue Operation Expedited
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 16 people died and seven others were missing during flash floods caused by clouds burst in Bajaur district.
District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan who is overseeing the rescue operation confirmed the death toll to media here.
He said the rescue operation in the affected areas were launched after Rescue 1122 control room received reports of several people being washed away and injured due to a flash flood caused by cloudburst in the village of Jabrari at Tehsil Salarzai.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 Bajaur immediately dispatched disaster response, medical, and diving teams to the scene.
With the help of local residents, he said Rescue 1122 personnel have so far recovered 16 bodies and rescued 3 injured individuals from the debris and floodwaters.
The injured were provided immediate medical aid in the ambulance and later transferred to the hospital.
He said search operation for about seven missing people are in progress, and rescue teams are continuously working to locate them.
APP/fam
