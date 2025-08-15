Open Menu

Death Toll Of Bajaur Floods Incidents Mounts To 16 As Rescue Operation Expedited

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Death toll of Bajaur floods incidents mounts to 16 as rescue operation expedited

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 16 people died and seven others were missing during flash floods caused by clouds burst in Bajaur district.

District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan who is overseeing the rescue operation confirmed the death toll to media here.

He said the rescue operation in the affected areas were launched after Rescue 1122 control room received reports of several people being washed away and injured due to a flash flood caused by cloudburst in the village of Jabrari at Tehsil Salarzai.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 Bajaur immediately dispatched disaster response, medical, and diving teams to the scene.

With the help of local residents, he said Rescue 1122 personnel have so far recovered 16 bodies and rescued 3 injured individuals from the debris and floodwaters.

The injured were provided immediate medical aid in the ambulance and later transferred to the hospital.

He said search operation for about seven missing people are in progress, and rescue teams are continuously working to locate them.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

4 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

41 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

1 hour ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

2 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

11 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

12 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan