PM directs accelerated rescue operation in cloudburst-hit Battagram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rescue operation in

Battagram district, after a cloudburst caused deaths and a flood situation.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for those who lost their lives in the flash flood.

He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

He also directed the provision of immediate and all possible medical assistance to the injured.