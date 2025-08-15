Flash floods kill 26 in Batagram, Bajaur districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) At least 26 people were perished during flash flood caused by clouds bursts related incidents during last 48 hours in Batagram and Bajaur districts.

In Batagram district, at least 10 people died and 16 others got missing after torrential rains and flash floods caused by clouds bursts in different areas made hovac to lives and properties, says police, district administration and rescue 1122.

Assistant Commissioner Battagram, Saleem Khan told media here Friday that the number of people who lost their lives in a flash flood in Neel Band area of Battagram has risen to 10, while search operation continues for 18 others were still missing.

He said five houses were destroyed last night due to a lightning strike in Neel Band village, which is located on the border of Battagram and Mansehra districts, resulting in a flash flood situation.

So far, he said 10 bodies have been recovered from the stream at Shimlai Mandrawali location, while rescue teams from Rescue 1122, police, and local volunteers are engaged in ongoing relief and search operations.

In Bajaur tribal district, at least 16 people died and seven others were missing during flash floods and caused by clouds burst in Bajaur district.

District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan who is overseeing the rescue operation confirmed the death toll to media.

He said the rescue operation in the affected areas were launched after Rescue 1122 control room received reports of several people were washed away and injured due to a flash flood caused by cloudburst at Jabrari in Tehsil Salarzai.

Soon upon receiving the information, he said disaster response, medical, and diving teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas.

He said so far 16 bodies were recovered and three injured rescued from the debris and floodwaters.

The injured were provided immediate medical aid in ambulance and later transferred to the hospital.

He said search operation for seven missing people are in progress, and rescue teams are continuously working to locate them.