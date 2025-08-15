CM KP Dispatches Helicopters For Rescue Of People In Flood Hit Buner, Bajaur
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial government's two helicopters was immediately dispatched to Buner and Bajaur districts to rescue individuals stranded on rooftops after flash floods.
The KP Govt spokesperson in a statement here Friday said he provincial government’s larger helicopter, MI-17, has been sent to Bajaur and small helicopter to Buner district for rescue operations.
The provincial government only has these two helicopters currently available for rescue activities, according to the spokesperson.
In light of the current emergency situation, the Chief Minister has directed that all available resources be utilized to save lives.
The Chief Minister is in constant contact with all relevant officials, divisional administration, and district administration given the current emergency, the spokesperson added..
He said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally monitoring the rains and floods situation across the province.
He said the Chief Minister is receiving regular updates from the administration of the affected districts and is also in contact with the Commissioner of Malakand and the Deputy Commissioner of Buner to ensure the safe evacuation of people trapped in the floodwaters in Buner.
