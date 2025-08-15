Open Menu

CM KP Dispatches Helicopters For Rescue Of People In Flood Hit Buner, Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

CM KP dispatches helicopters for rescue of people in flood hit Buner, Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial government's two helicopters was immediately dispatched to Buner and Bajaur districts to rescue individuals stranded on rooftops after flash floods.

The KP Govt spokesperson in a statement here Friday said he provincial government’s larger helicopter, MI-17, has been sent to Bajaur and small helicopter to Buner district for rescue operations.

The provincial government only has these two helicopters currently available for rescue activities, according to the spokesperson.

In light of the current emergency situation, the Chief Minister has directed that all available resources be utilized to save lives.

The Chief Minister is in constant contact with all relevant officials, divisional administration, and district administration given the current emergency, the spokesperson added..

He said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally monitoring the rains and floods situation across the province.

He said the Chief Minister is receiving regular updates from the administration of the affected districts and is also in contact with the Commissioner of Malakand and the Deputy Commissioner of Buner to ensure the safe evacuation of people trapped in the floodwaters in Buner.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

53 minutes ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

2 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

3 hours ago
 New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

3 hours ago
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

12 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

13 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan