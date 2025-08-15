Open Menu

Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (a.s) Concluded Peacefully Amid High Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 01:50 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum of Imam Hussain (a.s) held peacefully in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday amid stringent security measures.

According to a spokesperson,District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Vilayat visited Block 45 Darbar Aal-e-Muhammad to oversee arrangements for the mourning processions and majalis.

The DPO inspected entry and exit points,walk through gates,metal detectors and the CCTV monitoring system.

He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure foolproof security and remain on high alert throughout the events.

Commending the role of the mourners,DPO Vilayat hailed their cooperation with security officials, saying it greatly contributed to maintaining peace and order during the Chehlum.

He said protection of life and property was the police’s foremost priority, adding that a heavy deployment including elite force,ladies Police,Traffic Police, and the Bomb Disposal Squad had been made to ensure the smooth conduct of all programs.

The DPO further directed personnel to remain courteous while on duty,facilitate participants and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

He also cautioned that any negligence or lapse in security duties would not be tolerated.

